Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Inc. (ACHC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.92%. The price of ACHC increased 1.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.44%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) stock is currently valued at $73.06. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $73.53 after opening at $70.51. The stock briefly dropped to $70.51 before ultimately closing at $69.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $89.85 on 11/30/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $63.20 on 06/15/22.

52-week price history of ACHC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s current trading price is -18.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$63.20 and $89.85. The Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.42 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.79B and boasts a workforce of 17000 employees.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 73.90, with a change in price of -11.56. Similarly, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. recorded 615,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.66%.

ACHC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACHC stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

ACHC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.66%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.43% and 42.08%, respectively.

