Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current trading price is -28.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.86 and $69.02 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.77 million over the last three months.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock is currently valued at $49.13. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $51.77 after opening at $51.66. The stock briefly dropped to $49.875 before ultimately closing at $50.06.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $69.02 on 04/12/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $32.86 on 06/16/22.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.89B and boasts a workforce of 22010 employees.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying
As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.49, with a change in price of -5.51. Similarly, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. recorded 1,544,111 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.05%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASO stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.
ASO Stock Stochastic Average
As of today, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.96% and 29.92%, respectively.
ASO Stock Price Performance Analysis
Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.40%. The price of ASO decreased -12.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.29%.