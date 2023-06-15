Home  »  Stock   »  A Deep Dive into Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL...

A Deep Dive into Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock Performance

The stock price for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) currently stands at $1.77. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.89 after starting at $1.89. The stock’s lowest price was $1.70 before closing at $1.89.

52-week price history of MEGL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current trading price is -99.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.89 to $249.94. In the Financial sector, the Magic Empire Global Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.43M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8522, with a change in price of -1.0300. Similarly, Magic Empire Global Limited recorded 1,664,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.79%.

Examining MEGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MEGL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MEGL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Magic Empire Global Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.08% and 31.03% respectively.

MEGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 37.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.23%. The price of MEGL fallen by 5.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.23%.

