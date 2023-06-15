A Deep Dive into Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock Performance

The stock price for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) currently stands at $1.77. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.89 after starting at $1.89. The stock’s lowest price was $1.70 before closing at $1.89. 52-week price history of MEGL Stock A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current trading price is -99.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 98.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.89 to $249.94. In the Financial sector, the Magic Empire Global Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.4 million over the past three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.43M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8522, with a change in price of -1.0300. Similarly, Magic Empire Global Limited recorded 1,664,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.79%.

Examining MEGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MEGL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MEGL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Magic Empire Global Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.08% and 31.03% respectively.

MEGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 37.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.23%. The price of MEGL fallen by 5.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.23%.