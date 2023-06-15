A Closer Look at Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Stock Gains

The current stock price for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is $0.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.90 after opening at $0.64. It dipped to a low of $0.64 before ultimately closing at $0.65. The stock market performance of Evogene Ltd. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.30 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.55, recorded on 05/01/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of EVGN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Evogene Ltd.’s current trading price is -40.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.55 and $1.30. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 69270.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.39M and boasts a workforce of 137 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6749, with a change in price of -0.0465. Similarly, Evogene Ltd. recorded 90,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.63%.

EVGN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVGN stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EVGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. over the past 50 days is 65.67%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.19% and 43.98%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EVGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVGN has fallen by 16.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.14%.