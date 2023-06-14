Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -8.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $38.58 and $64.70. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.6 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has a stock price of $59.26. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $60.25 after an opening price of $60.00. The day’s lowest price was $59.125, and it closed at $59.40.

Yum China Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $64.70 on 04/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $38.58 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.79B and boasts a workforce of 145000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.90, with a change in price of +0.16. Similarly, Yum China Holdings Inc. recorded 1,703,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YUMC stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

YUMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Yum China Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 44.49%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 56.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.70% and 60.43%, respectively.

YUMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of YUMC has leaped by -4.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.