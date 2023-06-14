Home  »  Stock   »  Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-W...

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Xcel Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -18.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $56.89 and $77.66 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.2 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is $63.13. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $63.52 after an opening price of $63.30. The stock briefly fell to $62.97 before ending the session at $63.57.

In terms of market performance, Xcel Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $77.66 on 09/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $56.89 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.12B and boasts a workforce of 11982 employees.

Xcel Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Xcel Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.23, with a change in price of -4.87. Similarly, Xcel Energy Inc. recorded 2,941,158 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XEL stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.36.

XEL Stock Stochastic Average

Xcel Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.59%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.68% and 33.91%, respectively.

XEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -9.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.61%. The price of XEL leaped by -8.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.68%.

