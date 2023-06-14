Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current trading price is -15.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $26.64 and $36.38. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.41 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.01 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) currently stands at $30.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.53 after starting at $29.95. The stock’s lowest price was $29.90 before closing at $30.52.

In terms of market performance, Weyerhaeuser Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $36.38 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $26.64 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.20B and boasts a workforce of 9264 employees.

Weyerhaeuser Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Weyerhaeuser Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.65, with a change in price of -1.31. Similarly, Weyerhaeuser Company recorded 4,036,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WY stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

WY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Weyerhaeuser Company over the last 50 days is 71.39%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 89.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.68% and 85.73%, respectively.

WY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.68%. The price of WY fallen by 1.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.88%.