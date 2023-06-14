VRAY Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is $0.52. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.5338 after opening at $0.53. It dipped to a low of $0.4993 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

ViewRay Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.96 on 01/05/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 06/13/23.

52-week price history of VRAY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. ViewRay Inc.’s current trading price is -89.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $4.96. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.18M and boasts a workforce of 295 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For ViewRay Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ViewRay Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6265, with a change in price of -4.2417. Similarly, ViewRay Inc. recorded 2,189,084 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.30%.

VRAY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRAY stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VRAY Stock Stochastic Average

ViewRay Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.32%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.36% and 9.06%, respectively.

VRAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -88.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRAY has leaped by -21.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.87%.