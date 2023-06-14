VRAX’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s Performance

The current stock price for Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is $0.48. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.4199 after opening at $0.411. It dipped to a low of $0.391 before ultimately closing at $0.40.

52-week price history of VRAX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s current trading price is -98.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.34 and $29.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.24M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6130, with a change in price of -0.2905. Similarly, Virax Biolabs Group Limited recorded 1,173,922 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.66%.

VRAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 23.53%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 76.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.26% and 55.37%, respectively.

VRAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VRAX has fallen by 36.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.31%.