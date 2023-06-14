UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current trading price is -18.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $449.70 and $558.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is $456.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $494.66 after an opening price of $490.87. The stock briefly fell to $488.66 before ending the session at $491.31.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $558.10 on 10/31/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $449.70 on 06/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 454.28B and boasts a workforce of 400000 employees.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating UnitedHealth Group Incorporated as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 486.23, with a change in price of -30.35. Similarly, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated recorded 3,244,379 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNH stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

UNH Stock Stochastic Average

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.61%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.85% and 59.73%, respectively.

UNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -13.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.40%. The price of UNH leaped by -6.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.35%.