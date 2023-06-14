Understanding Casella Waste Systems Inc. Inc. (CWST) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.11%. The price of CWST leaped by -7.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.19%.

The stock price for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) currently stands at $87.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $92.28 after starting at $90.39. The stock’s lowest price was $87.02 before closing at $92.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Casella Waste Systems Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $95.78 on 05/16/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $63.90 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of CWST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -8.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$63.90 and $95.78. The Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.23 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.59B and boasts a workforce of 3200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.47, with a change in price of +10.52. Similarly, Casella Waste Systems Inc. recorded 247,482 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.60%.

CWST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CWST stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

CWST Stock Stochastic Average

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.40% and 47.18%, respectively.