Uncovering the Potential of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock

The present stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is $0.59. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.60 after an opening price of $0.55. The stock briefly fell to $0.5302 before ending the session at $0.54.

In terms of market performance, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.87 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.44 on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of SOLO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -68.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.44 to $1.87. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.67M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6693, with a change in price of -0.3969. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 729,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.22%.

Examining SOLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. over the last 50 days is 70.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.67% and 54.00%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -2.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -41.58%. The price of SOLO fallen by 20.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.54%.