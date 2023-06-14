TScan Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (TCRX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 71.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.67%. The price of TCRX decreased -32.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.97%.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) stock is currently valued at $2.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.93 after opening at $2.75. The stock briefly dropped to $2.53 before ultimately closing at $2.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TScan Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.03 on 05/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.45 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of TCRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -55.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.45 and $6.03. The TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 135.29M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

TScan Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating TScan Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.58, with a change in price of +0.83. Similarly, TScan Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,016,507 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.36%.

TCRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCRX stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

TCRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.58%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.97% and 31.71%, respectively.