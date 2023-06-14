Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Inc. (MODG) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MODG has fallen by 13.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.87%.

The current stock price for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is $19.66. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $19.86 after opening at $19.72. It dipped to a low of $19.52 before ultimately closing at $19.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $25.96 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $16.13, recorded on 05/22/23.

52-week price history of MODG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current trading price is -24.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.13 and $25.96. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.91 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.59B and boasts a workforce of 32000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.56, with a change in price of -2.95. Similarly, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. recorded 2,093,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.05%.

MODG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MODG stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

MODG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. over the past 50 days is 51.31%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.69%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 88.27% and 86.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.