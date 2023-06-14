The VS Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Versus Systems Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is $0.60. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.6379 after opening at $0.54. The stock touched a low of $0.539 before closing at $0.56.

Versus Systems Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.18 on 07/08/22, with the lowest value being $0.38 on 12/21/22.

52-week price history of VS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Versus Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -94.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.38 and $11.18. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.37M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6870, with a change in price of -0.0143. Similarly, Versus Systems Inc. recorded 2,402,579 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.31%.

VS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VS stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Versus Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 17.44%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.76% and 28.20%, respectively.

VS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -19.36%. The price of VS leaped by -17.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.05%.