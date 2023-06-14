The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has a current stock price of $13.10. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.185 after opening at $12.87. The stock’s low for the day was $12.75, and it eventually closed at $12.85.

The market performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $15.69 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.66, recorded on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of GT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current trading price is -16.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.66 and $15.69. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85B and boasts a workforce of 74000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.65, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recorded 4,901,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.91%.

GT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GT stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

GT Stock Stochastic Average

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.36%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.41% and 11.82%, respectively.

GT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 29.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.52%. The price of GT leaped by -10.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.32%.