The Future of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.: Analyzing ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) stock is currently valued at $4.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.9699 after opening at $5.80. The stock briefly dropped to $5.60 before ultimately closing at $5.70.

In terms of market performance, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.49 on 08/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.42 on 04/10/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of ALLO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -72.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.71%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.42 and $17.49. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.02 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 854.89M and boasts a workforce of 359 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.98, with a change in price of -1.74. Similarly, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,938,440 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.49%.

Examining ALLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALLO Stock Stochastic Average

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.99%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.93% and 34.16%, respectively.

ALLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -40.31%. The price of ALLO decreased -28.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.72%.