TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TechnipFMC plc’s current trading price is -8.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 168.31%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.47 and $16.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.21 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is $14.69. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.15 after an opening price of $14.84. The stock briefly fell to $14.67 before ending the session at $14.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.03 on 02/28/23 and the lowest value was $5.47 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.46B and boasts a workforce of 21972 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.81, with a change in price of +2.11. Similarly, TechnipFMC plc recorded 5,493,863 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FTI stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

FTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TechnipFMC plc over the last 50 days is 79.61%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.80% and 82.25%, respectively.

FTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 20.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.75%. The price of FTI fallen by 4.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.02%.