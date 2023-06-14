Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s current trading price is -35.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.44 and $20.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.99 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.8 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is $13.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $14.29 after an opening price of $14.28. The stock briefly fell to $13.455 before ending the session at $14.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.98 on 01/25/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.44 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60B and boasts a workforce of 76000 employees.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sendas Distribuidora S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.92, with a change in price of -5.83. Similarly, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. recorded 628,567 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAI stands at 5.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.89.

ASAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.24%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.84% and 83.90%, respectively.

ASAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -25.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.32%. The price of ASAI fallen by 15.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.01%.