SBSW’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $6.96 to $12.44 – What’s Next for Investors?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) current stock price is $7.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.34 after opening at $7.21. The stock’s lowest point was $7.17 before it closed at $7.34.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $12.44 on 01/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.96 on 05/30/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SBSW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current trading price is -40.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.96 and $12.44. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.14B and boasts a workforce of 84481 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sibanye Stillwater Limited

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sibanye Stillwater Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.66, with a change in price of -4.17. Similarly, Sibanye Stillwater Limited recorded 3,759,710 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.96%.

SBSW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBSW stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

SBSW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sibanye Stillwater Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 16.27%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.83% and 29.65%, respectively.

SBSW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -30.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.47%. The price of SBSW decreased -6.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.29%.