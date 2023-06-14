Remitly Global Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 16.06: Will the Stock Break Through?

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) currently has a stock price of $20.00. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.02 after opening at $19.97. The lowest recorded price for the day was $19.815 before it closed at $19.94.

The market performance of Remitly Global Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $20.03 on 06/07/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.56, recorded on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of RELY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Remitly Global Inc.’s current trading price is -0.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 164.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.56 and $20.03. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.06, with a change in price of +8.01. Similarly, Remitly Global Inc. recorded 1,077,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.81%.

RELY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RELY stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RELY Stock Stochastic Average

Remitly Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.23%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.82% and 84.96%, respectively.

RELY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 74.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 93.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RELY has fallen by 8.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.05%.