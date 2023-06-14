RCM: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.56%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RCM has fallen by 6.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.65%.

At present, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has a stock price of $17.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.04 after an opening price of $16.87. The day’s lowest price was $16.775, and it closed at $16.88.

R1 RCM Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $27.07 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $6.71 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of RCM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. R1 RCM Inc.’s current trading price is -35.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.71 and $27.07. The R1 RCM Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.35 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.06B and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.01, with a change in price of +4.44. Similarly, R1 RCM Inc. recorded 2,312,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.17%.

RCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCM stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

RCM Stock Stochastic Average

R1 RCM Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.60%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.77% and 75.10%, respectively.