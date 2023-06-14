Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is -4.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $80.27 and $104.91. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.04 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.25 million observed over the last three months.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) currently has a stock price of $99.69. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $100.68 after opening at $100.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $99.52 before it closed at $99.42.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $104.91 on 01/24/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $80.27 on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 145.28B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Raytheon Technologies Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.18, with a change in price of +5.45. Similarly, Raytheon Technologies Corporation recorded 4,401,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.78%.

How RTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RTX stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

RTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation over the last 50 days is at 59.72%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 88.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.81% and 95.22%, respectively.

RTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RTX has fallen by 3.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.31%.