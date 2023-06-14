Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Quantum Computing Inc.’s current trading price is -58.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.04 and $4.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.44 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.96 million over the last three months.

At present, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has a stock price of $1.77. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.81 after an opening price of $1.62. The day’s lowest price was $1.5101, and it closed at $1.61.

Quantum Computing Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.30 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $1.04 on 05/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.19M and boasts a workforce of 38 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4283, with a change in price of +0.0600. Similarly, Quantum Computing Inc. recorded 1,150,502 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QUBT stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QUBT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Quantum Computing Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.81%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.98% and 83.39%, respectively.

QUBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QUBT has fallen by 40.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.23%.