ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -50.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.01 and $27.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.96 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) stock is currently valued at $13.47. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.55 after opening at $12.54. The stock briefly dropped to $12.54 before ultimately closing at $12.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ProFrac Holding Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $27.00 on 11/11/22 and the lowest value was $9.01 on 05/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 3664 employees.

ProFrac Holding Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating ProFrac Holding Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.17, with a change in price of -8.38. Similarly, ProFrac Holding Corp. recorded 734,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACDC stands at 10.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.25.

ACDC Stock Stochastic Average

ProFrac Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.10%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.42% and 89.41%, respectively.

ACDC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -46.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -34.36%. The price of ACDC increased 28.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.16%.