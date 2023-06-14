Privia Health Group Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The present stock price for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $28.88. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $29.42 after an opening price of $28.49. The stock briefly fell to $27.93 before ending the session at $28.30.

Privia Health Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $44.64 on 08/24/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $20.64 on 01/06/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of PRVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Privia Health Group Inc.’s current trading price is -35.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $20.64 to $44.64. In the Healthcare sector, the Privia Health Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 21.37 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.29B and boasts a workforce of 964 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.78, with a change in price of +3.66. Similarly, Privia Health Group Inc. recorded 1,335,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.51%.

Examining PRVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRVA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PRVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Privia Health Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 82.24%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.45% and 84.00%, respectively.

PRVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 27.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 25.51%. The price of PRVA fallen by 9.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.35%.