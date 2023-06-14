PAVM’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing PAVmed Inc.’s Stock Performance

At present, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has a stock price of $0.42. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.44 after an opening price of $0.43. The day’s lowest price was $0.4151, and it closed at $0.44.

The market performance of PAVmed Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.34 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.35 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PAVM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PAVmed Inc.’s current trading price is -82.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.31%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.35 and $2.34. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.88M and boasts a workforce of 124 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for PAVmed Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating PAVmed Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4522, with a change in price of -0.0378. Similarly, PAVmed Inc. recorded 464,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.24%.

PAVM Stock Stochastic Average

PAVmed Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.60%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.30% and 33.07%, respectively.

PAVM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PAVM has leaped by -19.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.44%.