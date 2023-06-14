P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -40.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 504.03%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.70 and $7.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has a current stock price of $4.23. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.44 after opening at $4.16. The stock’s low for the day was $4.12, and it eventually closed at $4.38.

In terms of market performance, P3 Health Partners Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.05 on 09/13/22, while the lowest value was $0.70 on 03/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 378.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.36B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.82, with a change in price of +2.67. Similarly, P3 Health Partners Inc. recorded 418,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +171.15%.

PIII Stock Stochastic Average

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.36%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.27% and 67.43%, respectively.

PIII Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 129.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.02%. The price of PIII fallen by 60.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.90%.