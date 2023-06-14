Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Oscar Health Inc.’s current trading price is -8.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 342.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.05 and $9.89. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.73 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is $9.07. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $9.89 after opening at $9.53. The stock touched a low of $9.43 before closing at $9.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $9.89 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.05 on 12/22/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 158.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.02B and boasts a workforce of 2714 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.80, with a change in price of +6.08. Similarly, Oscar Health Inc. recorded 3,064,696 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +195.97%.

How OSCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OSCR stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

OSCR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oscar Health Inc. over the last 50 days is at 83.60%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 77.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.03% and 91.73%, respectively.

OSCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 268.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 237.17%. The price of OSCR fallen by 26.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.91%.