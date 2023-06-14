OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. OceanPal Inc.’s current trading price is -97.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -17.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.32 and $114.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 25870.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for OceanPal Inc. (OP) currently stands at $2.74. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.5591 after starting at $3.43. The stock’s lowest price was $2.56 before closing at $3.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $114.98 on 07/07/22 and the lowest value was $3.32 on 06/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.41M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.88, with a change in price of -16.06. Similarly, OceanPal Inc. recorded 42,800 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, OceanPal Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.41%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.80% and 13.15% respectively.

OP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -87.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -93.08%. The price of OP leaped by -42.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -32.78%.