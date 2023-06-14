NLY’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2023 Stock Performance?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.34%. The price of NLY increased 10.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.12%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) current stock price is $20.73. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.83 after opening at $20.62. The stock’s lowest point was $20.58 before it closed at $20.54.

In terms of market performance, Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $27.96 on 07/29/22, while the lowest value was $15.11 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of NLY Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current trading price is -25.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.19%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $15.11 and $27.96. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.77 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.20B and boasts a workforce of 161 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Annaly Capital Management Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.00, with a change in price of -1.73. Similarly, Annaly Capital Management Inc. recorded 5,044,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.70%.

NLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NLY stands at 6.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

NLY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Annaly Capital Management Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 96.99%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.63% and 91.62%, respectively.