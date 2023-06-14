NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (NHWK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -76.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.50 and $3.42. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 49950.0 observed over the last three months.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (NHWK) currently has a stock price of $0.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.69 after opening at $0.60. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.60 before it closed at $0.62.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.42 on 08/22/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 06/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (NHWK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.48M and boasts a workforce of 77 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8547, with a change in price of -0.3759. Similarly, NightHawk Biosciences Inc. recorded 93,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.32%.

How NHWK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NHWK stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

NHWK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NightHawk Biosciences Inc. over the past 50 days is 84.15%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.11% and 45.64%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NHWK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NHWK has fallen by 14.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.03%.