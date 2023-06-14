Navigating AVPT Stock: AvePoint Inc. Journey

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) stock is currently valued at $6.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.36 after opening at $6.35. The stock briefly dropped to $5.9501 before ultimately closing at $6.61.

AvePoint Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.93 on 06/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.40 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AVPT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AvePoint Inc.’s current trading price is -12.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.40 to $6.93. In the Technology sector, the AvePoint Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.62 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 2187 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.84, with a change in price of +1.73. Similarly, AvePoint Inc. recorded 567,420 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.14%.

Examining AVPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVPT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AVPT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for AvePoint Inc. over the last 50 days is 70.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.67% and 78.20%, respectively.

AVPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 46.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 27.16%. The price of AVPT increased 13.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.95%.