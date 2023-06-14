MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. MetLife Inc.’s current trading price is -28.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $48.95 and $77.36. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.42 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 6.21 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of MetLife Inc. (MET) is currently priced at $55.17. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $55.37 after opening at $54.12. The day’s lowest price was $54.05 before the stock closed at $54.01.

MetLife Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $77.36 on 11/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $48.95 on 05/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MetLife Inc. (MET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.16B and boasts a workforce of 45000 employees.

MetLife Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating MetLife Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.07, with a change in price of -14.26. Similarly, MetLife Inc. recorded 5,637,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MET stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

MET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MetLife Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.68%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.66% and 84.12% respectively.

MET Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MET has fallen by 9.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.31%.