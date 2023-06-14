Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mercury Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -36.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $34.13 and $65.42. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.31 million observed over the last three months.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has a current stock price of $41.34. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $43.07 after opening at $43.07. The stock’s low for the day was $40.795, and it eventually closed at $43.05.

Mercury Systems Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $65.42 on 06/30/22, with the lowest value being $34.13 on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 2537 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Mercury Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.89, with a change in price of -5.58. Similarly, Mercury Systems Inc. recorded 341,700 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.89%.

How MRCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRCY stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MRCY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mercury Systems Inc. over the last 50 days is at 38.31%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 50.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.20% and 88.41%, respectively.

MRCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -7.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -12.49%. The price of MRCY fallen by 0.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.50%.