Livent Corporation Inc. (LTHM) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LTHM has fallen by 8.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.16%.

At present, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has a stock price of $27.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $27.63 after an opening price of $26.28. The day’s lowest price was $26.11, and it closed at $26.10.

Livent Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $36.38 on 09/09/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $18.26 on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of LTHM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Livent Corporation’s current trading price is -24.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$18.26 and $36.38. The Livent Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 5.67 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.97B and boasts a workforce of 1350 employees.

Livent Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Livent Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.39, with a change in price of +4.11. Similarly, Livent Corporation recorded 3,096,953 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.53%.

LTHM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LTHM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

LTHM Stock Stochastic Average

Livent Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.15%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.71% and 92.79%, respectively.