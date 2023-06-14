KZR: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -61.95% loss in 6 Months, 1.53% in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -62.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -61.95%. The price of KZR fallen by 1.53% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.07%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has a current stock price of $2.66. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.73 after opening at $2.50. The stock’s low for the day was $2.47, and it eventually closed at $2.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.02 on 06/28/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.25, recorded on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of KZR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s current trading price is -75.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.25 and $11.02. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.41 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 195.32M and boasts a workforce of 84 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.12, with a change in price of -3.59. Similarly, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. recorded 900,161 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.44%.

KZR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KZR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

KZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. over the past 50 days is 44.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 20.77% and 18.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.