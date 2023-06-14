Kimco Realty Corporation’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has a stock price of $19.27. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $19.655 after an opening price of $19.36. The day’s lowest price was $19.26, and it closed at $19.37.

Kimco Realty Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $23.80 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $17.34 on 03/23/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of KIM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current trading price is -19.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $17.34 to $23.80. In the Real Estate sector, the Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.83B and boasts a workforce of 639 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Kimco Realty Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.58, with a change in price of -1.87. Similarly, Kimco Realty Corporation recorded 4,512,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.85%.

Examining KIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KIM stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

KIM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kimco Realty Corporation over the last 50 days is 71.67%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.39% and 90.41%, respectively.

KIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KIM has fallen by 5.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.69%.