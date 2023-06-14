Home  »  News   »  Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock: A Year of Decreases and ...

Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hesai Group’s current trading price is -63.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.35 and $30.35. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.29 million observed over the last three months.

Hesai Group (HSAI) current stock price is $11.15. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $11.57 after opening at $9.41. The stock’s lowest point was $9.30 before it closed at $9.17.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hesai Group (HSAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.41B and boasts a workforce of 1020 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How HSAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSAI stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

HSAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hesai Group over the last 50 days is at 43.63%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.17% and 70.10%, respectively.

HSAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -47.03%. The price of HSAI increased 37.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.20%.

