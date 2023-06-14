HashiCorp Inc.: Analyzing HCP Stock Trends

The stock price for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) currently stands at $29.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.73 after starting at $27.32. The stock’s lowest price was $26.94 before closing at $26.74.

In terms of market performance, HashiCorp Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $44.34 on 08/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $21.50 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of HCP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. HashiCorp Inc.’s current trading price is -33.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $21.50 to $44.34. In the Technology sector, the HashiCorp Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.49B and boasts a workforce of 2400 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.18, with a change in price of +2.16. Similarly, HashiCorp Inc. recorded 1,659,419 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.88%.

Examining HCP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HCP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, HashiCorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 39.50%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.50% and 21.71% respectively.

HCP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.24%. The price of HCP leaped by -5.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.71%.