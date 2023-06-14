Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is -2.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.42%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $19.08 and $27.02. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 8.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.9 million over the last three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) currently has a stock price of $26.22. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $27.56 after opening at $26.86. The lowest recorded price for the day was $25.69 before it closed at $26.96.

The stock market performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $27.02 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $19.08, recorded on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.03B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.53, with a change in price of +4.07. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,143,434 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.37%.

How GPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 50 days is presently at 64.83%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.53% and 91.14%, respectively.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GPK has fallen by 1.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.