GOL’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 51.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOL has fallen by 37.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.06%.

At present, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has a stock price of $4.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.27 after an opening price of $4.24. The day’s lowest price was $4.02, and it closed at $4.29.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.76 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.00 on 03/02/23.

52-week price history of GOL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s current trading price is -15.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.51%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.00 and $4.76. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 1.67 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.3 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 791.72M and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.81, with a change in price of +1.11. Similarly, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. recorded 1,537,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.88%.

GOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 86.43%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.40% and 89.04% respectively.