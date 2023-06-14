Home  »  Stock   »  GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock: Navigating ...

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -87.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.14 and $62.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.1 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.83 million over the last three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) stock is currently valued at $7.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.55 after opening at $7.50. The stock briefly dropped to $7.3011 before ultimately closing at $7.50.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 261.75M and boasts a workforce of 764 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.63, with a change in price of +1.64. Similarly, GigaCloud Technology Inc. recorded 603,643 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.31%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.98% and 32.99%, respectively.

GCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.08%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 22.64%. The price of GCT increased 41.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.43%.

