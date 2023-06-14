Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current trading price is -77.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.67%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.34 and $12.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.21 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) currently stands at $2.73. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.78 after starting at $2.45. The stock’s lowest price was $2.45 before closing at $2.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Genius Brands International Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.40 on 08/17/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.34 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 88.81M and boasts a workforce of 743 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.42, with a change in price of -3.75. Similarly, Genius Brands International Inc. recorded 344,323 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNUS stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

GNUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Genius Brands International Inc. over the last 50 days is 47.56%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.81% and 24.65%, respectively.

GNUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -41.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -58.13%. The price of GNUS fallen by 10.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.08%.