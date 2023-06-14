General Electric Company (GE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -0.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $46.77 and $107.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.27 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.22 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for General Electric Company (GE) is $106.74. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $107.15 after an opening price of $106.03. The stock briefly fell to $105.81 before ending the session at $106.23.

General Electric Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $107.33 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $46.77 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.98B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

General Electric Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating General Electric Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 93.19, with a change in price of +29.88. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 6,654,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

General Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.44% and 88.28%, respectively.

GE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 63.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 67.94%. The price of GE fallen by 8.04% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.21%.