Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s current trading price is -74.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.13 and $9.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Utilities reached around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 76110.0 over the last three months.

The current stock price for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is $2.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.83 after opening at $2.82. It dipped to a low of $2.21 before ultimately closing at $2.86.

In terms of market performance, Fusion Fuel Green PLC had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.20 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $2.13 on 03/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.08M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.22, with a change in price of -1.79. Similarly, Fusion Fuel Green PLC recorded 91,659 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.22%.

HTOO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Fusion Fuel Green PLC over the last 50 days is presently at 7.58%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.12% and 20.04%, respectively.

HTOO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -47.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HTOO has leaped by -20.24%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.17%.