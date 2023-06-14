FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s current trading price is -20.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.22 and $4.25. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.45 million observed over the last three months.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) currently has a stock price of $3.37. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.63 after opening at $3.53. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.36 before it closed at $3.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 347.58M and boasts a workforce of 690 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.11, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. recorded 449,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of unch.

How FIP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.28.

FIP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.06%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 49.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.16% and 71.56%, respectively.

FIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FIP has fallen by 8.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.17%.