Freshworks Inc. Inc. (FRSH) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.65%. The price of FRSH fallen by 18.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.33%.

The stock price for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) currently stands at $17.40. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.77 after starting at $16.23. The stock’s lowest price was $16.06 before closing at $16.73.

In terms of market performance, Freshworks Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.14 on 02/08/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $10.51 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of FRSH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Freshworks Inc.’s current trading price is -4.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.51 and $18.14. The Freshworks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.88B and boasts a workforce of 5400 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.93, with a change in price of +2.37. Similarly, Freshworks Inc. recorded 1,778,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.81%.

FRSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRSH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Freshworks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.03% and 89.12%, respectively.