Fiserv Inc. Inc. (FI) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 18.00%. The price of FI decreased -0.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.97%.

Fiserv Inc. (FI) current stock price is $118.76. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $119.01 after opening at $117.91. The stock’s lowest point was $117.67 before it closed at $117.63.

Fiserv Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $122.39 on 04/25/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $87.03 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of FI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Fiserv Inc.’s current trading price is -2.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.46%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $87.03 and $122.39. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.33 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.08 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fiserv Inc. (FI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.35B and boasts a workforce of 41000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Fiserv Inc.

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Fiserv Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 114.38, with a change in price of +16.58. Similarly, Fiserv Inc. recorded 3,803,629 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.23%.

FI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FI stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

FI Stock Stochastic Average

Fiserv Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 69.96%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.61% and 61.33%, respectively.