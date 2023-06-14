FiscalNote Holdings Inc. Inc. (NOTE) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -56.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOTE has fallen by 57.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.87%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) currently has a stock price of $2.73. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.04 after opening at $3.01. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.71 before it closed at $2.95.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.30 on 08/22/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.31 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of NOTE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -77.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.40%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.31 and $12.30. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.91 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 347.42M and boasts a workforce of 720 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.47, with a change in price of -2.48. Similarly, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. recorded 1,967,517 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.60%.

NOTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTE stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

NOTE Stock Stochastic Average

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 80.13%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.18% and 88.94%, respectively.